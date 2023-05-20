JSW Steel Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, NTPC Results In Line — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 19.
Indian steelmaker JSW Steel Ltd. reported a stellar March quarter with a double-digit rise in net profit to beat estimates polled by Bloomberg, according to the company's exchange filing on Friday.
However, the revenue from operations during the quarter under review was flat for the company.
Meanwhile, state-run power company NTPC Ltd. posted single-digit growth in net profit for the March quarter to stay in line with estimates.
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 19:
NTPC Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.33% at Rs 44,252.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,160.64 crore).
Ebitda up 4.52% at Rs 11,942.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,897.63 crore).
Ebitda margin at 26.99% vs 30.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.6%).
Net profit down 6.31% at Rs 4,871.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,876.77 crore).
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for fiscal 2023.
JSW Steel Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 46,962 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44,205.08 crore).
Ebitda fell 13.5% to Rs 7,939 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,732.61 crore).
Ebitda margin 17% vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.2%).
Net profit up 12% at Rs 3,741 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,068.51 crore).
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share for fiscal 2023. It also approved raising Rs 7,000 crore via non-convertible debentures and an additional Rs 7,000 crore through equity shares and/or convertible securities.
Power Grid Corp. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.45% at Rs 11,494.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,950.90 crore).
Ebitda up 14.17% at Rs 10,134.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,483.3 crore).
Ebitda margin at 88.16% vs 86.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 87.7%).
Net profit down 2.46% at Rs 4,214.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,132.60 crore).
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for fiscal 2023.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 3,374 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,331 crore).
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 605 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 604 crore).
Margin at 17.9% vs 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.1%).
Net loss of Rs 428 crore vs net profit of Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 276 crore profit).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 799.73 crore during the quarter under review.
Narayana Hrudalaya Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,222 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,116 crore).
Ebitda up 58% to Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore).
Ebitda margin at 22.6% vs 18.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.1%).
Net profit up 1.5 times to Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157 crore).
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with the record date fixed as July 7. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures.
Muthoot Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Interest income up 7.45% at Rs 3,134.11 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 0.3% at Rs 1,009.26 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 941.70 crore).
Stage III loan assets at 3.79% vs 2.58% (QoQ).
Net stage III loan assets at 3.4% vs 2.31% (QoQ).
Zomato Q4 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,056 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,076.47 crore).
Ebitda loss at Rs 225.4 vs Rs 366.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.73 crore loss).
Net loss at Rs 188.2 crore vs Rs 346.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 361.6 crore loss).
Delhivery Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 10% to Rs 1,860 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,960 crore).
Ebitda fell 79% to Rs 13.4 crore vs Rs 63.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42 crore loss).
Ebitda margin stood at 0.7% vs 3.1%.
Net loss stood at Rs 159 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174 crore loss).
IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 1,619.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,763.85 crore).
Ebitda up 18.26% at Rs 758.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 677.63 crore).
Ebitda margin at 46.84% vs 44.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 38.4%).
Net profit down 25.42% at Rs 130.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 212.23 crore).
The company will pay a second interim dividend of Rs 0.075 per share, with the record date fixed as May 29.
Abbott India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,343 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,369 crore).
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 280 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.9% vs 23.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.3%).
Net profit up 9% to Rs 231 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 249 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 180 per share along with a special dividend of Rs 145 per share.
Bandhan Bank Q4 FY23
Net interest income down 2.69% at Rs 2,471.77 crore (YoY).
Net profit down 57.51% at Rs 808.29 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg. estimate: Rs 848.23 crore)
GNPA ratio at 4.87% vs 7.15% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 1.17% vs 1.86% (QoQ).
Hindustan Copper Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.62% at Rs 559.76 crore.
Ebitda up 22.08% at Rs 186.02 crore.
Ebitda margin at 33.23% vs 27.94%.
Net profit up 48.42% at Rs 132.21 crore.
Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 50.51% at Rs 600.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 802 crore).
Ebitda loss of Rs 67.06 crore vs Ebitda of Rs 296.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.40 crore profit).
Net profit down 85.67% at Rs 39.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.30 crore).
NLC India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 66.37% at Rs 5,134.04 crore.
Ebitda up 61.22% at Rs 1,722.45 crore.
Ebitda margin at 33.55% vs 34.62%.
Net profit up 152.62% at Rs 836.59 crore.
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for fiscal 2023.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 1,790.96 crore.
Ebitda down 7.58% at Rs 211.44 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.81% vs 14.78%.
Net profit down 25.49% at Rs 131.55 crore.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for fiscal 2023.
Sun TV Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.92% at Rs 840.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 816.68 crore).
Ebitda down 11.72% at Rs 497.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 470.43 crore).
Ebitda margin at 59.24% vs 65.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 57.6%).
Net profit down 7.26% at Rs 380.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 369.92 crore).
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.39% at Rs 1,862.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,770.15 crore).
Ebitda down 28.34% at Rs 232.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 248.13 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.49% vs 20.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%).
Net profit down 39.04% at Rs 114.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.93 crore).
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 3.75 per share for the fiscal ended 2023. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via debt.