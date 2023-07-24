JSW Steel Q1 Review: Capex To Drive Growth, Ebitda Beats Estimates, Say Analysts
JSW Steel Ltd.'s capacity expansion projects are set to provide growth visibility for the company, according to analysts.
Ebitda beat analysts' estimates driven by higher realisations in export markets, lower input costs, and improved subsidiary performance.
JSW Steel's net profit surged 189.39% year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with Bloomberg's consensus estimates of Rs 901 crore.
Vijayanagar and Bhushan Steel expansion projects are expected to be on track by the end of FY24, adding 6.5 million tonne of capacity. JSW Steel plans to raise capacity to 37 million tonne by FY25 and 50 million tonne by FY31.
The key subsidiaries in Ohio and Europe, as well as JSW Coated Products and Bhushan Steel, reported an Ebitda of Rs 1,650 crore in Q1 FY24, up 96% year-on-year. The subsidiary performance was led by a recovery across the U.S. plate pipe mill and Indian subsidiaries.
"We remain confident that we will be able to meet the guidance given," said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel.
It is expected to report better results in the second half of FY24, he said. "The H2 volume will pick up supported by good demand along with a ramp-up of production volume from our BPSL (Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.) capacity expansion."
JSW Steel Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.83% at Rs 42,213 crore vs. Rs 38,086 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 38,725.5 crore).
Net profit up 189.39% at Rs 2,428 crore vs. Rs 839 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 901.1 crore).
Ebitda up 63.51% at Rs 7046 crore vs. Rs 4,309 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,433.4 crore).
Margin at 16.69% vs. 11.31% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%).
Shares of JSW Steel were trading at Rs 777.1 apiece as of 2:52 p.m., down 1.10% as compared with a 0.19% decline in the Nifty 50.
The stock has gained 32.75% in 52 weeks and has risen 1.18% so far in 2023. This compares to an 18.84% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 over the past year and 9.06% gains in 2023.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy', eight recommend 'hold,' and 16 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets suggest a potential downside of 6.3%.
Here's what analysts have to say about JSW Steel's Q1 earnings:
Motilal Oswal
Maintains 'neutral' with a target price revised 2.8% upwards to Rs 730.
The brokerage raised FY24 revenue/Ebitda/net profit estimates by 7%, 14%, and 34%, respectively, on demand pickup, an increasing share of value-added products, and cost reductions expected from the second quarter of FY24.
PAT jump of 179% was aided by better operating performance and lower depreciation, offset by a higher-than-expected tax outgo.
Steel sales were affected by channel destocking. Exports were hit by delayed loading due to a cyclone in western India.
Volume expected to be aided by a pickup in domestic demand and a higher share of value-added products.
Incremental volume to flow in with Vijayanagar and BPSL facilities coming on stream by FY24-end.
The merger of National Steel and Agro, Vallabh Tinplate, and Vardhaman Industries has further enhanced the company’s VAP portfolio.
Morgan Stanley
Maintains 'underweight' rating with a target price of Rs 580, implying an upside of 25.3%.
Higher value-added product shares and sustained exports at 15% of overall volume helped drive sequential improvement in realisations.
JSW Steel's market share gain story remains intact. However, the brokerage expects the current valuation to be unfavourable at 2.5 times F24 P/B, which is higher than the long-term average of 1.5 times.
The benefits of cost reduction are expected to be broadly offset by a sequential decline in realisations, thereby keeping margins rangebound.
Consolidated net debt rose 12.6% sequentially to Rs 66,800 crore, led by higher working capital.
Upside risks: Domestic demand and volume growth are improving ahead of expectations, leading to higher steel prices.
Downside risks: Delay in new capacity commissioning and higher-than-expected iron ore costs from auctioned mines
Phillip Capital
Maintains 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 765, implying a 1.55% upside.
JSW Steel has the highest potential for volume growth among domestic peers, which would drive earnings improvement.
The brokerage expects FY24 Ebitda to be higher on a blended basis due to better volume and lower raw material costs.
A continuous capacity expansion spree will not allow a sharp fall in debt in the near term.
The brokerage said that the stock is fairly valued and trading near its long-term mean multiple.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintains 'reduce' with target price revised upwards to Rs 750 from Rs 715.
The brokerage expects domestic steel margins to improve in Q2, with lower realisations partly offsetting cost deflation. Ebitda is expected at Rs 11,573/12,566 per tonne in FY24/FY25 versus Rs 9,860 per tonne in Q1.
Cost savings, downstream projects, and commissioning over the next two years are expected to enhance margin by Rs 2,000–3,000 per tonne.
Margin expected to sustain at mid-cycle levels in the medium term despite a weak market led by higher value addition, cost-saving projects, and operating leverage.
Increased Ebitda estimates by 3% or 2% for FY24 and FY25, with a 4% higher steel Ebitda per tonne.
Internal cash flows would comfortably fund growth capex and keep leverage under control.