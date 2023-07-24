JSW Steel Q1 Review: Capex To Drive Growth, Ebitda Beats Estimates, Say Analysts

JSW Steel Ltd.'s capacity expansion projects are set to provide growth visibility for the company, according to analysts.

Ebitda beat analysts' estimates driven by higher realisations in export markets, lower input costs, and improved subsidiary performance.

JSW Steel's net profit surged 189.39% year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with Bloomberg's consensus estimates of Rs 901 crore.

Vijayanagar and Bhushan Steel expansion projects are expected to be on track by the end of FY24, adding 6.5 million tonne of capacity. JSW Steel plans to raise capacity to 37 million tonne by FY25 and 50 million tonne by FY31.

The key subsidiaries in Ohio and Europe, as well as JSW Coated Products and Bhushan Steel, reported an Ebitda of Rs 1,650 crore in Q1 FY24, up 96% year-on-year. The subsidiary performance was led by a recovery across the U.S. plate pipe mill and Indian subsidiaries.

"We remain confident that we will be able to meet the guidance given," said Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Steel.

It is expected to report better results in the second half of FY24, he said. "The H2 volume will pick up supported by good demand along with a ramp-up of production volume from our BPSL (Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.) capacity expansion."