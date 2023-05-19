JSW Steel, NTPC, Punjab National Bank, Power Grid, Zomato Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Three NSE Nifty 50 companies—JSW Steel Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.—will announce their corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 31 this Friday.

According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, Indian steelmaker JSW Steel is expected to see a profit of Rs 2,068.51 crore for the period under review, as against a revenue of Rs 44,205.08 crore.