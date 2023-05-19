ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel, NTPC, Punjab National Bank, Power Grid, Zomato Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Three NSE Nifty 50 companies—JSW Steel Ltd., NTPC Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.—will announce their corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 31 this Friday.
According to analysts polled by Bloomberg, Indian steelmaker JSW Steel is expected to see a profit of Rs 2,068.51 crore for the period under review, as against a revenue of Rs 44,205.08 crore.
State-run power company NTPC is estimated to post a net profit of Rs 4,876.77 crore, with revenue at Rs 42,160.64 crore, according to Bloomberg data.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Gati Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., RPSG Ventures Ltd. and Welspun Enterprises Ltd. will also announce their corporate earnings for the March quarter today.
