JSW Steel Completes Last Tranche Of Rs 750 Crore Investment In JSW Paints

JSW Steel Ltd. said on Thursday that it has completed the last tranche of its Rs 750-crore investment in JSW Paints Pvt.

JSW Steel will now hold 2.94-crore equity shares, representing 12.84% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints, according to an exchange filing.

In July 2021, the company announced that it would make a strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in three–four tranches between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2025.