ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel Completes Last Tranche Of Rs 750 Crore Investment In JSW Paints
It had announced earlier that it would make a strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in three–four tranches.
JSW Steel Ltd. said on Thursday that it has completed the last tranche of its Rs 750-crore investment in JSW Paints Pvt.JSW Steel will now hold 2.94-crore equity shares, representing 12.84% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints, according to an exchange filing. In July 2021, the company announced that it would make a strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in three–four tranches between fiscal 2022 and fis...
JSW Steel Ltd. said on Thursday that it has completed the last tranche of its Rs 750-crore investment in JSW Paints Pvt.
JSW Steel will now hold 2.94-crore equity shares, representing 12.84% of the issued and paid-up equity capital of JSW Paints, according to an exchange filing.
In July 2021, the company announced that it would make a strategic investment of Rs 750 crore in JSW Paints in three–four tranches between fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2025.
JSW Paints is part of the group of companies owned and controlled by Jindal Group.
Shares of JSW Steel closed 0.92% higher at Rs 775.57 apiece on the NSE before the announcement, compared with a 0.05% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Opinion
JSW Steel Q2 Results: Margin Surges, Earnings Beats Estimates
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT