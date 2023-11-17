JSW Infra Shares Surge Over 8% After Rs 4,119 Crore Order Win

Shares of JSW Infrastructure rose as much as 8.48% during the day on the NSE to Rs 220 apiece, the highest since its listing on Oct. 3. It pared gains to trade 5.35% higher at Rs 213.65 apiece, compared to a 0.17% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:04 a.m.

The shares have risen 35.82% since listing and is trading at 84.9% premium to its IPO price. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

One of the two analysts tracking JSW Infrastructure maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, while the other recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 11%.