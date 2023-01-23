JSW Energy Shares Tumble On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. declined the most in 13 weeks since Oct. 21, 2022, after third-quarter profit miss.

The company's net profit fell 59.11% to Rs 186.7 crore on lower sales. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 300.2 crore

The Sajjan Jindal-led power firm's merchant sales in Q3 FY23 dropped to 95 million (9.5 crore) units compared with 323 million (32.3 crore) units a year earlier, largely on weak merchant demand, JSW Energy said.