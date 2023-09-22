JSW Energy Shares Jump After Jefferies Adds It To India Long-Only Portfolio

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. advanced on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group Inc. added the power-generation firm to its India long-only portfolio.

The "investment in Container Corp. in the India long-only portfolio will be removed and replaced by an investment" in the JSW Energy, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy with Jefferies.

Wood made the remarks in his weekly newsletter, Greed & Fear.

The fund-based working-capital facilities of the company's unit, Jaigad PowerTransco Ltd., were affirmed with an 'IND AA/Stable' rating on Sept. 15.

JSW Energy clarified on Sept. 11 that it was evaluating various opportunities to expand in the renewable sector and that it wasn't aware of a stake sale in the subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy.