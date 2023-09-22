JSW Energy Shares Jump After Jefferies Adds It To India Long-Only Portfolio
The 'investment in Container Corp. in the India long-only portfolio will be replaced by an investment' in JSW Energy, it said
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. advanced on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group Inc. added the power-generation firm to its India long-only portfolio.
The "investment in Container Corp. in the India long-only portfolio will be removed and replaced by an investment" in the JSW Energy, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy with Jefferies.
Wood made the remarks in his weekly newsletter, Greed & Fear.
The fund-based working-capital facilities of the company's unit, Jaigad PowerTransco Ltd., were affirmed with an 'IND AA/Stable' rating on Sept. 15.
JSW Energy clarified on Sept. 11 that it was evaluating various opportunities to expand in the renewable sector and that it wasn't aware of a stake sale in the subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy.
Shares of JSW Energy rose as much as 4.7% to an intraday high of Rs 412.30 apiece. It pared gains to trade 3.73% higher at Rs 408.50 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:48 p.m.
It has risen 42% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.6.
Out of the 11 analysts tracking JSW Energy, three maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many recommend 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 22.1%.