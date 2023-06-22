JSW Energy Shares Hit Five-Month High As Antique Upgrades Rating To 'Buy'
The price target of the company was set at Rs 316 per share, implying a 15% upside from Wednesday's close.
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose to a five-month high on Thursday after its rating was upgraded to 'buy' from 'sell' by Antique Stock Broking Ltd.
The price target was set at Rs 316 per share, implying a 15% upside from Wednesday's close.
Terming the company as the "best proxy for energy transition" in India, the brokerage said that the renewable energy company's operating profit is likely to touch Rs 8,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2025 given the rapid commissioning of 10 gigawatts of installed capacity.
Antique Stock Broking On JSW Energy
Upgrades to 'buy' from 'sell' with a price target set to Rs 316 apiece, implying a 15% upside from Wednesday's closing price.
With a renewed focus on renewable energy and storage, "JSW remains the best proxy for energy transition," in India, according to ASB analyst Rohit Natarajan.
Estimates that JSW Energy's operating profit will touch Rs 8,000 crore by the end of FY25.
Ebitda will be boosted by the rapid commissioning of 10 GW of installed capacity.
Shares of JSW Energy rose 2.93% as of 10:21 a.m., compared with a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose 3.79% intraday to hit Rs 284.7 apiece, the highest since Jan. 18, when the stock hit Rs 285.55 per share.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 66.6.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11.6%.