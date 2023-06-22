JSW Energy Shares Hit Five-Month High As Antique Upgrades Rating To 'Buy'

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose to a five-month high on Thursday after its rating was upgraded to 'buy' from 'sell' by Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

The price target was set at Rs 316 per share, implying a 15% upside from Wednesday's close.

Terming the company as the "best proxy for energy transition" in India, the brokerage said that the renewable energy company's operating profit is likely to touch Rs 8,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2025 given the rapid commissioning of 10 gigawatts of installed capacity.