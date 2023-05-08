JSW Energy Shares Gain After Unit Signs Agreement With SIEC

Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose the most in three weeks after its subsidiary signed a power purchase agreement for 300 megawatts of wind capacity with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

The project has been allotted to JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd. under SECI Tranche-XII. The PPA is signed for the supply of power for a period of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 2.94/KWh. The project is located in Maharashtra and is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months.

JSW Energy has set a target for a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy, according to an exchange filing.