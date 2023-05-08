JSW Energy Shares Gain After Unit Signs Agreement With SIEC
Its subsidiary signed a Power Purchas Agreement for 300 MW of wind capacity with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose the most in three weeks after its subsidiary signed a power purchase agreement for 300 megawatts of wind capacity with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.
The project has been allotted to JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd. under SECI Tranche-XII. The PPA is signed for the supply of power for a period of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 2.94/KWh. The project is located in Maharashtra and is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months.
JSW Energy has set a target for a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of JSW Energy rose 2.40% to Rs 266.7 apiece, compared to a 0.94% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:20 a.m.
The stock rose as much as 4.82% intraday, the most since April 20. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 61.9.
Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 18.9%.