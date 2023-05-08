BQPrimeMarketsJSW Energy Shares Gain After Unit Signs Agreement With SIEC
JSW Energy Shares Gain After Unit Signs Agreement With SIEC

Its subsidiary signed a Power Purchas Agreement for 300 MW of wind capacity with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

08 May 2023, 11:53 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JSW Energy's plant in Vijayanagara, Karnataka. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
JSW Energy's plant in Vijayanagara, Karnataka. (Source: Company website)
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose the most in three weeks after its subsidiary signed a power purchase agreement for 300 megawatts of wind capacity with Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

The project has been allotted to JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd. under SECI Tranche-XII. The PPA is signed for the supply of power for a period of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 2.94/KWh. The project is located in Maharashtra and is expected to be commissioned in the next 24 months.

JSW Energy has set a target for a 50% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of JSW Energy rose 2.40% to Rs 266.7 apiece, compared to a 0.94% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:20 a.m.

The stock rose as much as 4.82% intraday, the most since April 20. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 61.9.

Out of the 10 analysts tracking the company, one maintains a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 18.9%.

