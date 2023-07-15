JSW Energy Q1 Profit Down, Bandhan Bank Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 14.
JSW Energy Ltd. reported a decline in first quarter net profit led by a fall in revenue.
Net profit slumped 47.66% to Rs 290.35 crore in the quarter ended June, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Revenue from operations declined 3.25% to Rs 2,927.85 crore as compared with Rs 3,026.27 crore a year ago.
Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported a net interest income of Rs 2,490 crore compared with Rs 2,514 crore a year ago. Net profit fell to Rs 721 crore in the first quarter, from Rs 886 crore in the year-ago period.
Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 703.9 crore. Gross NPAs stood at 6.76% as compared with 4.87% from the previous quarter, while net NPAs rose to 2.18% from 1.17% from the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
JSW Energy Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY )
Revenue from operations down 3.25% to Rs 2,927.85 crore vs Rs 3,026.27 crore.
Ebitda up 19.57% to Rs 1,222.08 crore vs Rs 1,022 crore.
Ebitda margin up 796 basis points to 41.73% vs 33.77%.
Net profit down 47.66% to Rs 290.35 crore vs Rs 554.78 crore.
Bandhan Bank Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net interest income at Rs 2,490 crore vs Rs 2,514 crore.
Net profit at Rs 721 crore vs Rs 886 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 703.9 crore).
Gross NPAs at 6.76% vs 4.87% (QoQ).
Net NPAs at 2.18% vs 1.17% (QoQ).
GTPL Hathway Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 774 crore vs Rs 631 crore.
Ebitda fell 1% at Rs 119.65 crore vs Rs 120.83 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15.5% vs 19%.
Net profit fell 27% to Rs 35.19 crore vs Rs 48.21 crore.
VST Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 333 crore vs Rs 310 crore.
Ebitda fell 14% to Rs 105.35 crore vs Rs 121.93 crore.
Ebitda margin at 31.6% vs 39.3%.
Net profit fell 4% to Rs 83.7 crore vs Rs 87.14 crore.