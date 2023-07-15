JSW Energy Q1 Profit Down, Bandhan Bank Profit Falls — Earnings Wrap

Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported a net interest income of Rs 2,490 crore compared with Rs 2,514 crore a year ago. Net profit fell to Rs 721 crore in the first quarter, from Rs 886 crore in the year-ago period.

Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 703.9 crore. Gross NPAs stood at 6.76% as compared with 4.87% from the previous quarter, while net NPAs rose to 2.18% from 1.17% from the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.