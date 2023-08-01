JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim Picks Top Sectoral Bets

The reinjection of liquidity on March 13 in response to the small bank crisis had an immediate impact on global equity prices, with markets rallying from that day, according to Sanjay Mookim of JPMorgan.

The historical correlation of liquidity with market performance has been strong, Mookim, head of India equity research at JPMorgan, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"From 2008 to now, equity markets have moved entirely in line with the size of the balance sheets of the big four central banks," he said.

Despite contraction in the balance sheets of these banks, markets have defied that and remained elevated.

Everything else is an "entourage" to the main event which is liquidity, and "liquidity being where it could be, there is a higher probability of a corrective move world over and India will participate", according to him.