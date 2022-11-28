JPMorgan Sees $1 Trillion Demand Boost for Global Bonds in 2023

Bonds have slumped around the world in 2022, leading to the first bear market in a generation, as central bank interest-rate hikes pushed up yields and volatility. Global debt has tumbled 16% this year, heading for its first ever back-to-back annual decline since at least 1990, according to a Bloomberg index. Still, the gauge has risen more than 5% in November amid the lure of higher yields and the prospect of slower Federal Reserve tightening.