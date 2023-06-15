JPMorgan Says Stocks To Suffer $150 Billion Rebalancing Sales

JPMorgan Chase & Co. projects real-money portfolios, including those of sovereign wealth and pension funds, will tilt back in favor of bonds to meet allocation targets, in the largest rebalancing flows to the asset class since the fourth quarter of 2021. The periodic rejigging could knock off as much as 5% from the price of global stocks, according to estimates by JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.