JPMorgan Says 60/40 Portfolio Far From Dead, Set to Trounce Cash

“Why should I extend out of cash?” is the No. 1 question JPMorgan’s money managers get from clients, Monica Issar, global head of multi asset and portfolio solutions at JP Morgan Global Wealth Management, said at a round-table on Tuesday. But with the cash rate peaking and expected to hover around 2% to 2.5% over the next five to 10 years, other assets will offer more compelling returns, she said.