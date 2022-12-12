JPMorgan Remains Overweight On RIL Banking Citing Jio Financial Services

The demerger and listing of Jio Financial Services will support Reliance Industries Ltd.'s stock in 2023, as the IPOs of the conglomerate's consumer businesses—Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail—remain in the distant future, according to JPMorgan.

The brokerage remains overweight on the Mukesh Ambani-led behemoth for the next calendar year, with a price target of Rs 3,065 at the end of December 2023.

From a stock price perspective, Jio Financial Services is going to be the key driver, analysts Pinakin Parekh and Sarfraz Bhimani wrote. The incremental newsflow will be centered mostly around RIL’s financial services arm as the parent builds out the business, the note said.

“We currently value Jio Financial Services at the RIL treasury stock value (1x), and the next 12 months, depending on how RIL builds out and scales up JFS (organic or acquisition), will likely determine how markets value Jio Financial Services. Every 1x turn higher on the RIL treasury stock adds approximately Rs 190 to our FV,” the note said.

The ratings agency is among 29 analysts out of 36 who maintain a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries stock, according to Bloomberg. Only three analysts suggest a 'sell' rating on the scrip, whereas four recommend a 'hold' rating.

After three years of massive outperformance from 2017 to 2020 and underperformance in 2021, the Reliance stock has outperformed the Nifty year-to-date in 2022.

In 2023, the JPMorgan analysts expect another year of relative outperformance, especially if the markets remain choppy and RIL’s underlying earnings improvement comes through.