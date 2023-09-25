JPMorgan Investor Summit: Sajjid Chinoy On Why It's A Good Time For India's Inclusion In EM Bond Index

The flows related to the index inclusion were passive in nature, according to Chinoy, as they are good for price discovery and the overall health of the country's bond market.

As and when these dollar inflows hit the market, it would also add to the rupee liquidity in the system as a result of the potential absorption of such flows by the Reserve Bank of India. Considering that the RBI is seemingly keener to keep liquidity in deficit, they might sterilise the addition by selling government bonds.

"While this is very supportive for the BoP (balance of payments), from a bond market perspective, it potentially changes the RBI's balance sheet away from net domestic assets to net foreign assets," he said.