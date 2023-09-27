JPMorgan Investor Summit: Banks Are A Tailwind For The Economy, Says Saurabh Kumar

The Indian banking sector will deliver very steady compounded returns of around 15–18% annually, according to JPMorgan's Saurabh Kumar.

Broadly, credit risk at this point is low, capital availability is good, and the competitive intensity between banks and non-banks is also high, the banking analysts told BQ Prime at the sidelines of the JPMorgan Investor Summit 2023.

In such an environment, he anticipates margins to compress due to competition in depository pricing, but part of that will be offset by reducing credit costs. “Effective return on equity will be normalised around 15–18%,” he said.