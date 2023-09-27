JPMorgan Investor Summit: Banks Are A Tailwind For The Economy, Says Saurabh Kumar
Public sector bank valuations are catching from depressed levels to fair ranges now.
The Indian banking sector will deliver very steady compounded returns of around 15–18% annually, according to JPMorgan's Saurabh Kumar.
Broadly, credit risk at this point is low, capital availability is good, and the competitive intensity between banks and non-banks is also high, the banking analysts told BQ Prime at the sidelines of the JPMorgan Investor Summit 2023.
In such an environment, he anticipates margins to compress due to competition in depository pricing, but part of that will be offset by reducing credit costs. “Effective return on equity will be normalised around 15–18%,” he said.
Public Sector Banks
Valuations across public sector banks have still not taken out their pre-2015 averages, Kumar said. “It’s just a valuation catchup at this point from depressed levels to fair ranges."
Besides improving corporate asset quality, net credit costs across public sector banks continue to surprise positively, which has helped earnings, he said. That, in turn, is helping to converge the return on equity gap between the public and private banks.
The same is expected for valuations, he said.
Deposit Growth Vs Credit Growth
Over a cycle, the banking system doesn’t sustain the gap between deposit and credit growth, Kumar said. Over a period of 15 to 20 years, deposit growth will converge with credit growth, he said.
At the system level, the credit-deposit ratio is fine, but the liquidity is asymmetrically distributed between public sector banks, which are sitting on excess liquidity, and private banks that have tighter CD ratios.
Broad Views On Underwriting
In the Indian banking system, as the quality of corporate assets improves, the real worry is on the unsecured side, which is retail growth, Kumar said.
With property prices rising, the secured side of the loan is doing fine, but the unsecured side has seen rapid growth, he said. "We need to watch out for its impact, as India has not seen a long unsecured cycle of loans."
The regulatory developments from the RBI relating to banks' investment classification are a positive move and at the right point in the cycle to do so as banks are well capitalised, he said.