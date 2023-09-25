JPMorgan India Investor Summit: Markets To Face Pressure Till Rates Reduce, Says Sanjay Mookim

Equity markets are likely to remain under pressure as central banks around the globe continue to withdraw liquidity, according to JPMorgan's Sanjay Mookim.

"We continue to see liquidity withdrawal by central banks happening for the next several months, which should put a lid on equity upside from here on," Mookim, India strategist and head of equity research at JPMorgan India, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the JPMorgan India Investor Summit.

Stocks that promise higher growth will continue to remain under pressure until the U.S. Fed takes a dovish stance, he said. The growth basket in India includes internet stocks, consumer discretionary, non-banking financial companies, as well as the midcap space, he said.

"As the cost of capital inches higher, growth as a style comes under pressure." Growth stocks around the world will perform much better as the Fed commentary turns dovish, according to Mookim.