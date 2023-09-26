JPMorgan India Investor Summit: Expect Heightened Investor Interest In India, Says Kaustubh Kulkarni

Indian equity offers the possibility of creating alpha and sees substantially heightened investor interest for the next two years, according to JPMorgan's Kaustubh Kulkarni.

"In 2022, you had both, the Russia development, and also the Fed tightening, as we call it, so whenever you have a major spike in interest rates, normally, emerging markets' equity performance takes a hit," Kulkarni, senior country officer, JPMorgan India, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the JPMorgan India Investor Summit.

"If you are an emerging market equity investor, most of them did struggle because they had poor performance last year. The only thing that reduced the poor performance is exposure to India," he said, further stating India has been the best performing emerging market for the same reason.

"This year, and I would say for the next two-three years, till some of these macro themes remain the way they are, you will see substantially heightened investor interest in India," he said.