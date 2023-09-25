JPMorgan India Investor Summit: Asia-Pacific Region To Drive Global Growth, Says Filippo Gori

The Asia-Pacific region will be the engine for global growth over the next few decades, JPMorgan's Filippo Gori said on Monday.

"There is excitement around the opportunity the region is providing us because by the end of the decade, Asia would represent about 50% of the global GDP," the chief executive officer of Asia Pacific told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the financial services firm's India Investment Summit.

"The talent pool that we have found in India and the region is amazing," Gori said. "With India becoming the fastest-growing economy among the largest economies in the world, it is interesting to be part of this moment."