JM Financial Shares Drop As Q1 Profit Falls

Shares of JM Financial tumbled 6.25% intraday, the lowest since Dec. 22. The stock pared losses to trade 4.21% lower at Rs 77.40 apiece, compared to a 0.51% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:30 p.m.

The stock has gained 6.99% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at nine times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.73.

Both the analysts tracking JM Financial maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 43.9%.