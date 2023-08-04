JM Financial Shares Drop As Q1 Profit Falls
Revenue up 35% at Rs 1,065 crore vs Rs 791.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of JM Financial Ltd. tumbled on Friday after its profit fell in the first quarter.
The investment firm's consolidated net profit declined 11% year-on-year to Rs 176.6 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
JM Financial Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35% at Rs 1,065 crore.
Net interest margin at 6% vs 6.9%.
Gross non-performing assets at 4% vs 3.5%.
Net NPA at 2.31% vs 2.32%.
Gross loan book up 26% at Rs 15,891 crore.
Net profit down 11% at Rs 176.6 crore.
The board also approved the appointment of Nishit Shah as chief financial officer in place of Manish Sheth.
Shares of JM Financial tumbled 6.25% intraday, the lowest since Dec. 22. The stock pared losses to trade 4.21% lower at Rs 77.40 apiece, compared to a 0.51% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:30 p.m.
The stock has gained 6.99% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at nine times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.73.
Both the analysts tracking JM Financial maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 43.9%.