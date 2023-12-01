JK Tyre To Apollo Tyres: What's Next After Benchmark-Beating Rally?

The tyre industry's trajectory is closely linked to automotive sector performance, making the anticipated demand recovery, supply chain and operational cost improvements key to driving growth.

A shift in demand patterns, especially in the two-wheeler segment, is propelled by new model launches and improved supplies. The medium-to-heavy commercial vehicle segment is also strategically positioned on enhanced fleet utilisation levels, driven by infra-led activities and increased demand from ports, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a note last week.

It projects a 9–11% and a 5–7% compound annual growth rate for the two-wheeler and MHCV (medium and heavy commercial vehicle) segments, respectively, over financial year 2023 to 2026.

While the management commentary did indicate that exports faced challenges in the first quarter of the current fiscal, a gradual recovery is expected from the second half. The policy environment also supports tyre exports to happen freely. The replacement segment is steadily growing, supported by improving economic activities, increased freight movement, infrastructure spending and stable material prices.

The rising demand for electric vehicles in India is poised to drive increased demand in the tyre industry, marking a shift in the automotive landscape.