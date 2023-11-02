JK Tyre Shares Hit Record High As Q2 Profit Jumps Fivefold

JK Tyre's stock rose as much as 13.99% to Rs 351.25 apiece during the day. It pared gains to trade 8.47% higher at Rs 334.25 apiece compared to a 0.84% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 9.52 a.m.

It has fallen 81.1% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.6.

Two out of the five analysts tracking JK Tyre maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.1%.