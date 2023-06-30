JK Tyre Shares At 52-Week High As First Phase Of Banmore Expansion Is Complete

BQPrimeMarketsJK Tyre Shares At 52-Week High As First Phase Of Banmore Expansion Is Complete
This is part of a Rs 1000-crore two-phase expansion plan of the company's key manufacturing facility.

30 Jun 2023, 12:34 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The phase-1 expansion involved an investment of Rs 312 crores and is expected to increase the plant's capacity by 31%. (Source: Twitter account of JK Tyre.)</p></div>
Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Friday after it completed the first phase of the capacity expansion of its passenger radial tyre manufacturing unit in Banmore, Madhya Pradesh.

This is part of a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan for the company's key manufacturing facility, which will happen in two phases. The Banmore plant develops high-tech products like eco-friendly tyres, smart tyres, and puncture-grade tyres. The project is aimed at increasing the plant's output capacity in order to cater to the increasing demand for passenger car radial tyres.

The phase 1 expansion cost Rs 312 crore and will increase the plant's capacity by 31%, from 39 lakh to 51 lakh units per annum.

The company's phase-2 expansion will cost Rs 617 crore and is expected to be completed by April 2024. It is estimated to increase the plant's capacity by an additional 31%.

Shares of the company rose 7.48% compared to a 0.64% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:45 a.m. The stock rose 7.93% intraday, reaching its 52-week high of Rs 223.55 apiece.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 3.2 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.

Out of the four analysts tracking the stock, one maintains a 'buy', two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 15.2% downside over the next 12 months.

