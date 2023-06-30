JK Tyre Shares At 52-Week High As First Phase Of Banmore Expansion Is Complete

Shares of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Friday after it completed the first phase of the capacity expansion of its passenger radial tyre manufacturing unit in Banmore, Madhya Pradesh.

This is part of a Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan for the company's key manufacturing facility, which will happen in two phases. The Banmore plant develops high-tech products like eco-friendly tyres, smart tyres, and puncture-grade tyres. The project is aimed at increasing the plant's output capacity in order to cater to the increasing demand for passenger car radial tyres.

The phase 1 expansion cost Rs 312 crore and will increase the plant's capacity by 31%, from 39 lakh to 51 lakh units per annum.

The company's phase-2 expansion will cost Rs 617 crore and is expected to be completed by April 2024. It is estimated to increase the plant's capacity by an additional 31%.