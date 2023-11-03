JK Lakshmi Cement Shares Hit Three-Month High After Q2 Profit Jump

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. hit a three month high on Friday after its profit jumped in the second quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 45 crore in the quarter, according to its exchange filing.

The board approved capacity expansion of the existing grinding unit at Surat by putting up an additional grinding unit of 13.50 lakh metric tonnes, per annum. The expansion will require an investment of Rs 225 crore and will be added over a period of two years.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)