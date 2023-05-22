JK Lakshmi Cement Shares Fall Most In Over Two Months After Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement fell 4.79% to Rs 744.75 apiece, compared to a 0.37% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:57 a.m. The stock rose 5.65% intraday, the most in over two months since March 14.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its monthly average.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, two suggest a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 5.1%.