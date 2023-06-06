JK Cement Shares Gain The Most In Nine Weeks On Toshali Cements Acquisition

Shares of JK Cement Ltd. gained the most in over nine weeks after it agreed to acquire Odisha-based Toshali Cements Ltd.

The company has agreed to sign and execute a share purchase agreement to buy 100% stake in Toshali Cements for Rs 157 crore in cash. The acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into the Eastern region.

Toshali Cements has two manufacturing units, including one integrated unit with clinker capacity located in Ampavalli and a grinding unit in Choudwar, Cuttack.