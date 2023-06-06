BQPrimeMarketsJK Cement Shares Gain The Most In Nine Weeks On Toshali Cements Acquisition
JK Cement Shares Gain The Most In Nine Weeks On Toshali Cements Acquisition

The company has agreed to buy 100% stake in Toshali Cements for Rs 157 crore in cash.

06 Jun 2023, 10:43 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cement bags moving on conveyer belt at JK Cement Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Cement bags moving on conveyer belt at JK Cement Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: company website)

Shares of JK Cement Ltd. gained the most in over nine weeks after it agreed to acquire Odisha-based Toshali Cements Ltd.

The company has agreed to sign and execute a share purchase agreement to buy 100% stake in Toshali Cements for Rs 157 crore in cash. The acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into the Eastern region.

Toshali Cements has two manufacturing units, including one integrated unit with clinker capacity located in Ampavalli and a grinding unit in Choudwar, Cuttack.

Shares of JK Cement rose 1.86% to Rs 3,268.2 apiece as of 09:56 a.m. on Monday, compared to a 0.04% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 3.60% intraday, the most in over nine weeks since March 29.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 15.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.5, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy', seven recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 1.4%.

