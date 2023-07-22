Jio Financial To Focus On Consumer Durable And Merchant Lending, BNPL: BofA

Jio Financial Services is likely to focus on consumer durable lending, merchant lending, buy-now-pay-later, asset management, and insurance space, according to Bank of America.

"We think consumer durable lending could be one of the initial focus segments for the company, given the captive user base which is already taking credit for buying electronic items at Reliance Retail stores," BofA said in a note on Friday.

The discovered price of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s demerged financial services arm was Rs 261.85 per share in the pre-open session on Thursday.

The indicative price was higher than the apportionment cost of Rs 133 per share that Reliance Industries Ltd. set to purchase the shares of Reliance Strategic Investment Ltd.—that will be renamed and listed as Jio Financial.

Jio Financial Services is expected to take time to scale and doesn’t have the cheapest access to capital, the note said.