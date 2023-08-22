Jio Financial Shares Hit 5% Lower Circuit For Second Straight Day

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. declined by the maximum limit for the second straight day after listing on the bourses.

The stock hit a 5% lower circuit in early trading on Tuesday. As a result, its exclusion from the indices will be deferred by another three days.

According to NSE data, there were no buyers for the stock and about 8.49 crore shares were pending for sale as per the order book on the second day of trade.

About 19.4 lakh shares of JFS changed hands in a large trade at Rs 236.45 per share, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers of the deal were not known immediately.