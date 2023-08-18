Jio Financial Services To Remain In FTSE Russell Indices, To Be Added To MSCI Global Index

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s unit Jio Financial Services will continue to remain in several FTSE indices from Aug. 22.

The soon-to-be listed company will also be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index from Aug. 23, according to a notification.

Index provider FTSE Russell removed Jio Financial Services from all the FTSE indices as the company did not list publicly, even though 20 days had passed since the demerger news.

It has now withdrawn its earlier notices after Jio announced its listing date on the Indian bourses as Aug. 21, 2023.

At the special pre-open session conducted on July 20, JFSL shares were priced at Rs 261.85 apiece, which was a much higher price than the apportionment cost of Rs 133 per share that RIL had set for JSFL. That gives it a market value of a little over $20.2 billion, or Rs 1.66 lakh crore, after the demerger.