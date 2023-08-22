Jio Financial Services To Enter Insurance Space? Here's What CLSA Says

CLSA is looking forward to observing the impact of Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s expected insurance foray on pricing in the industry, according to its recent report.

"Insurance distribution may present an opportunity as it remains a fragmented segment with the presence of few large players only," the brokerage said in a note on Monday.

JFS plans to apply for life and non-life insurance licenses, CLSA said, citing media reports. "The company has set aside a capital base of Rs 1,000 crore each for the businesses," it said.

Hiring for both companies has already begun with a few former public-sector-undertaking officers joining JFS, the note said, citing another media report.