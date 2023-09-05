Jio Financial Services To Be Removed From Nifty Indices From Sept. 7

Jio Financial Services Ltd. will be excluded from the NSE Nifty 50 and other Nifty indices as of Sept. 7.

As JFS has not hit the price band on two consecutive trading days on Monday and Tuesday, the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of the NSE Indices Ltd. has decided to exclude JFS from various indices, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Even if it hits the price band on Wednesday at the National Stock Exchange, the exclusion will not be deferred further, it said.

The stock will be removed from the Nifty50, Nifty100, Nifty200, Nifty500, Nifty50 Equal Weight, Nifty100 Equal Weight, and Nifty500 Multicap 50:25:25, among others.