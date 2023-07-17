Jio Financial Services To Be Included In Nifty 50 From July 20

Jio Financial Services will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20.

Reliance Industries Ltd. has demerged its financial services arm, which will be renamed and listed as Jio Financial Services on July 20.

The demerged entity will also be included in the Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices, the National Stock Exchange said on Monday.

A pre-open call auction session for RIL will also be conducted for price discovery on July 20 from 9–10 a.m., according to another circular. "All the unmatched orders of the pre-open call auction session within the dynamic price band of the discovered price shall be moved to the normal trading session at their limit price."

However, if equilibrium price is not discovered, all orders will be cancelled, and the stock will continue to trade in the call auction mechanism until equilibrium price is discovered.

Following the successful price discovery on July 20, the stock will be eligible only in the second session of the block deal window on that day's trading session.