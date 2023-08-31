Jio Financial Services Rises 5%, Adds Over Rs 6,500 Crore In Investor Wealth
There were about 52.78 lakh buyers for the stock and over 9.41 lakh shares were sold.
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. rose to hit a 5% upper circuit on Thursday.
There were about 52.78 lakh buyers for the stock and over 9.41 lakh shares were sold, according to the NSE order-book data as of 10:30 a.m. The total traded quantity stood at Rs 3.66 crore shares.
According to the BSE, the scrip is supposed to be removed from the benchmark indices on Sept. 1. However, the removal will be deferred even if the stock does not hit the lower 5% band on either of the next two days, but touches the limit on the third day. Consequently, the stock rose today, thus fixing the removal on Sept. 1.
JFS was the largest contributor to the advance in market capitalisation of all Reliance Industries Ltd. group stocks. Intra-day, the total market value of JFS rose by Rs 7,338 crore to Rs 1.54 lakh crore on Thursday.
As of 10:30 a.m., the total market capitalisation of JFS rose Rs 6,766.3 crore over the previous day to nearly Rs 1.53 lakh crore.
The stock rose 4.99% intra-day to hit Rs 242.8 per share. It was trading 4.43% higher at 241.5 apiece compared to 0.06% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:30 a.m.