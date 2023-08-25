Jio Financial Services Breaks Five-Session Lower Circuit Streak

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. rebounded after hitting a 5% lower circuit for the fifth consecutive day in early trade on Friday.

The total traded quantity stood at Rs 20.22 crore shares, according to the NSE data on the fifth day of trade as of 10:10 a.m.

The BSE had earlier announced the removal of the scrip from the benchmark on Aug. 29. However, the stock hit a lower circuit for two more sessions after Tuesday, resulting in further deferral in the removal of stock from the index.

In pre-market trades, JFS had 0.7% equity, or 4.74 crore shares, change hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg. However, the buyers and sellers not known immediately. It further had 1.02 crore shares change hands at Rs 202.80 per share in a large trade after the markets opened.