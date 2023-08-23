Jio Financial Services Hits 5% Lower Circuit For Third Day; Investors Lose Rs 23,000 Crore

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. hit a 5% lower circuit for the third straight day on Wednesday.

There were no buyers for the stock and over 13.6-crore shares were pending for sale, according to NSE order book data on the third day of trade as of 9:27 a.m.

The BSE has announced that the stock would be removed from all S&P BSE indices with effect from Aug. 29. However, if it continues to hit a lower circuit for two straight days, the removal date will be deferred by another three days, the notice said.