Jio Financial Demerger: Reliance Industries' F&O Contracts Expire Today

The F&O contracts of Reliance Industries Ltd. for the next three months will expire today.

"All existing contracts with expiry dates of July 27, Aug. 31, and Sept. 28, will expire today. The methodology of settlement shall be separately intimated by the respective Clearing Corporations," the NSE said in a press release.

The record date--or the cut-off for investors to be eligible to receive Jio Financial Services Ltd.'s shares--is set for July 20. Every investor will get a share of Jio Financial for every one held in the parent.

New futures and option contracts will emerge after share price discovery on July 20, NSE said. Derivatives contracts with Reliance Industries will be introduced again from July 20.

Based on the price determined after after a special pre-market session on the cash market July 20, a minimum of five in-the-money strikes, one at-the-money strike, and five out-of-the-money strikes will be made available to the market. Depending upon the price movement of the shares in regular trading, further strike prices may be made available during the day from within the list issued on July 19.

The list of option strikes from which specific strike prices will be made available for trading on July 20 will be intimated in a separate circular today.