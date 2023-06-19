Jindal Steel Shares Gain As Kotak Upgrades Rating To 'Buy' On Capacity Expansion Plans

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. rose the most in over five months on Monday after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to 'buy', citing multiple capacity addition that are earnings accrual.

The brokerage also increased the company's 12-month average target price to Rs 740 from Rs 580 apiece earlier, implying a 35% upside. The next 12 months will be a "transformational period" for the company, due to multiple capacity expansion projects being lined up, the brokerage said.

The company announced expansion projects totaling Rs 24,000 crore for 6.3 metric tons per annum capacity addition in May 2021, with a major part of the growth capex expected to be met by internal accruals, according to Kotak. The projects are set to commission gradually from the second quarter of FY24, with earnings benefits coming in from the second half of the year, as per the brokerage's expectations.

"We believe JSP has the potential to elevate its product profile closer to JSW-Tata and could announce further downstream capex," Kotak said in its June 18 note. "A sector-leading growth profile, along with the strongest balance sheet makes a strong case for re-rating."