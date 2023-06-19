Jindal Steel Shares Gain As Kotak Upgrades Rating To 'Buy' On Capacity Expansion Plans
Kotak also hiked JSPL shares price target to Rs 740 apiece, as it will undertake Rs 24,000 crore capex plan
Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. rose the most in over five months on Monday after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to 'buy', citing multiple capacity addition that are earnings accrual.
The brokerage also increased the company's 12-month average target price to Rs 740 from Rs 580 apiece earlier, implying a 35% upside. The next 12 months will be a "transformational period" for the company, due to multiple capacity expansion projects being lined up, the brokerage said.
The company announced expansion projects totaling Rs 24,000 crore for 6.3 metric tons per annum capacity addition in May 2021, with a major part of the growth capex expected to be met by internal accruals, according to Kotak. The projects are set to commission gradually from the second quarter of FY24, with earnings benefits coming in from the second half of the year, as per the brokerage's expectations.
"We believe JSP has the potential to elevate its product profile closer to JSW-Tata and could announce further downstream capex," Kotak said in its June 18 note. "A sector-leading growth profile, along with the strongest balance sheet makes a strong case for re-rating."
Kotak mentions expansion projects among three categories:
Capacity Expansion
Brownfield crude steel expansion of 6.3 mtpa to 15.9 mtpa and finished steel expansion of 9.7 mtpa to 16.3 mtpa by FY26.
The expansion projects are expected to raise steel margins by Rs 4,000 per ton at full capacity, with an increased share of value-added finished steel from 40.7% in FY23 to 50.6% by FY26.
The proportion of flats and longs in finished steel is expected to reverse from the current 66% share of longs to 66% share of flat steel by FY26.
Backward Integration
Captive coal mines: Four coal blocks, with 15 mtpa capacity to be commissioned in the next 12-18 months, will fully meet the increased thermal coal demand, arising from expansion in steel production. These in-house coal mines are expected to reduce costs by Rs 1,500 per ton of coal.
Pellet plant: A 12 mtpa pellet plant expected to be fully commissioned by Q3 of FY24, is expected to reduce costs by Rs 1,200 per ton.
Slurry pipeline: A slurry pipeline with 18 mtpa capacity is expected to be operational by Q4 of FY24, and would reduce freight costs by Rs 750/ton.
Forward Integration
Hot strip mill: HSM with a capacity of 5.5 mtpa is expected to start operations by Q4 of FY24 and would expand margins by Rs 2,250/ton.
Thin slab caster and rail mill set to be commissioned from the third quarter of the current year are expected to benefit downstream volumes and upgrade product mix.
Valuation
Kotak raises the EV/Ebitda multiple to 6x from 5.5x earlier, while increasing the fair value to Rs 740 from Rs 580 earlier by March 2025.
It estimates a Fair Value of Rs 1,088 apiece in March 2027, which implies a 100% upside from the current market price in three years or a 26% CAGR in share price.
The brokerage estimates an Ebitda per ton of Rs 14,105, with steel volumes of 13.8 million tonnes and a debt-free balance sheet in FY27.
Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. rose 6.03% to Rs 577 apiece, compared to 0.26% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:40 a.m. The stock rose 6.79% intraday, the most since Dec. 27, 2022.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.2%.