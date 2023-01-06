Jindal Stainless Shares Gain After PhillipCapital Initiates 'Buy' Coverage

Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. gained after PhillipCapital initiated coverage with a "buy" call, expecting faster-than-market growth potential given the new-age application of stainless steel.

The Singapore-based brokerage said Jindal's "volume-driven growth story playing out" in the next 12 months, with the stock reaching Rs 300 apiece, implying an upside of around 25% from the current market price of Rs 240.

"Jindal Stainless, along with its sister concern Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd., currently has around 50% market share in the Indian stainless steel market, and since it is increasing its capacities, allowing for faster-than-market growth, we hold that the company will improve its market standing as well," the brokerage said in a Jan. 5 note.

Stainless steel's new age applications in construction, automobiles, and railways will also help the JSW Group firm grow. "New-age applications will witness an increasing share from hereon. These applications also command better margins, and thus, product mix enrichment would also help in market expansion."