Jindal Stainless, Quess, Jubilant Foodworks, Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Jindal Stainless Ltd. is among the major companies that will be announcing its corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 on Wednesday.

The Indian steelmaker is expected to see revenue from operations rise almost 60% year-on-year in the quarter under review, according to the average of analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.

The company's net profit for the period is likely to come down 18% as compared with the year ago period as profitability diminishes, Bloomberg data showed.