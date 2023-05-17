Jindal Stainless, Quess, Jubilant Foodworks, Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

BQPrimeMarketsJindal Stainless, Quess, Jubilant Foodworks, Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

17 May 2023, 5:00 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Jindal Stainless facility. (Source: Jindal Stainless company website)</p></div>
Jindal Stainless Ltd. is among the major companies that will be announcing its corporate earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 on Wednesday.

The Indian steelmaker is expected to see revenue from operations rise almost 60% year-on-year in the quarter under review, according to the average of analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.

The company's net profit for the period is likely to come down 18% as compared with the year ago period as profitability diminishes, Bloomberg data showed.

Here Are The Estimates For Earnings Of Major Companies:

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., REC Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd. and Whirlpool of India Ltd. will also announce their financial results on Wednesday.

