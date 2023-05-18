Jindal Stainless Q4 Profit Dips, Beats Estimates — Earnings Wrap

Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported double-digit decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 716.29 crore, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. The Indian steelmaker, however, managed to beat analyst estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals saw its net profit for the March quarter fall 89% to Rs 133 crore.