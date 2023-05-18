Jindal Stainless Q4 Profit Dips, Beats Estimates — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 17.
Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported double-digit decline in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 at Rs 716.29 crore, according to its exchange filing issued on Tuesday. The Indian steelmaker, however, managed to beat analyst estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals saw its net profit for the March quarter fall 89% to Rs 133 crore.
Here Are Major Corporate Earnings Announced After Market Hours:
Jindal Stainless Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 9,765.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,508.67 crore).
Ebitda down 19% at Rs 1,143.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 904.20 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.71% vs 14.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.6%).
Net profit down 19.96% at Rs 716.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 603.07 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with a total outgo of Rs 123.52 crore. It also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 787 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 799 crore).
Ebitda down 3% to Rs 170 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 169 crore).
Ebitda margin flat at 21.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%).
Net profit down 89% to Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 124 crore).
Profit after tax for the March quarter of fiscal 2023 included profit from discontinued operations to the tune of Rs 1,274 crore.
In its meeting on Wednesday, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per share for fiscal 2023.
Teamlease Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.55% at Rs 2,027.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,052.27 crore).
Ebitda down 17.94% at Rs 33.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.76 crore).
Ebitda margin at 1.66% vs 2.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.6%).
Net profit down 22.42% at Rs 23.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28.72 crore).
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 56.66% at Rs 607.71 crore.
Ebitda up 253.43% at Rs 235.28 crore.
Ebitda margin at 38.72% vs 17.16%.
Net profit up 319.92% at Rs 173.89 crore.
Sandur Pellets, a wholly owned subsidiary, was incorporated on May 7, 2022, and the group started presenting its consolidated financial results from the current year. Accordingly, the comparatives of the previous periods are not applicable.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for fiscal 2023.
MM Forgings Q4 FY23 (Conolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.97% at Rs 388.3 crore.
Ebitda up 24.92% at Rs 69.53 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.91% vs 17.2%.
Net profit up 310.59% at Rs 30.63 crore.
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, with the record date fixed as May 29. The dividend will be paid on or before June 15.
Honeywell Automation India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.2% at Rs 849.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 910.04 crore).
Ebitda up 58.99% at Rs 138.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.14 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.34% vs 13.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.5%).
Net profit up 54.16% at Rs 112.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.68 crore).
The company announced a dividend of Rs 95 per share for the fiscal ended March 31. The same, if approved, will be paid on Aug. 25.
Thermax Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.01% at Rs 2,310.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,299.36 crore).
Ebitda up 47.83% at Rs 199.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.94 crore).
Ebitda margin at 8.65% vs 6.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.3%).
Net profit up 52.34% at Rs 156.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 139.81 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for fiscal 2023, with the record date fixed as July 21.
Whirlpool of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.82% at Rs 1,565.23 crore.
Ebitda down 33.89% at Rs 89.81 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.74% vs 8.43%.
Net profit down 30.09% at Rs 55.6 crore.
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year 2023.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 28.55% to Rs 513.95 crore.
Ebitda up 35.41% at Rs 27.38 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.33% vs 5.06%.
Net loss narrows to Rs 79.96 crore vs net loss of Rs 81.54 crore.