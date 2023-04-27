Jindal Saw Shares Rise After Acquiring 100% Stake In Sathavahana Ispat

Shares of Jindal Saw Ltd. advanced the most in over a week after the company completed the 100% acquisition of Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. as per the resolution plan approved earlier.

The company, in accordance with the approved resolution plan, has purchased 10 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 10 apiece for a total cash consideration of Rs 1 crore and proceeded with reudction of capital and the cancellation of the existing equity shares, it said in an exchange filing.

Pursuant to the said cancellation of the existing equity shares, Sathavahana Ispat Ltd. has now become a 100% subsidiary of Jindal Saw Ltd., the filing said.