Jindal Poly Shares Jump 8% After Buying Dutch Packaging Films Business
Jindal Poly Shares Jump 8% After Buying Dutch Packaging Films Business

Jindal Poly Films acquired 100% stake in JPF Netherlands Investment.

08 Jun 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Shares of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. gained on Thursday after the company acquired a Netherlands-based packaging films business.

Jindal Poly Films acquired 100% stake in JPF Netherlands Investment B.V., according to an exchange filing. The Dutch company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries based out of France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

JPF Netherlands Investment's subsidiaries are in the business of manufacturing specialty, nylon, coated and metalised films and laminates. The products are mainly used as flexible packaging in the foods, pharma, and luxury industry.

Shares of Jindal Poly surged 8.16% to Rs 726.9 apiece, compared to a 0.22% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:33 a.m. 

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.6 times its monthly average.

