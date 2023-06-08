ADVERTISEMENT
Jindal Poly Shares Jump 8% After Buying Dutch Packaging Films Business
Jindal Poly Films acquired 100% stake in JPF Netherlands Investment.
Shares of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. gained on Thursday after the company acquired a Netherlands-based packaging films business.
Jindal Poly Films acquired 100% stake in JPF Netherlands Investment B.V., according to an exchange filing. The Dutch company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries based out of France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.
JPF Netherlands Investment's subsidiaries are in the business of manufacturing specialty, nylon, coated and metalised films and laminates. The products are mainly used as flexible packaging in the foods, pharma, and luxury industry.
