Jindal Poly Films Shares Slump After Factory Fire In Nashik

Shares of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. declined the most in over seven months since May 11, 2022 after a fire broke out in its factory, leading to the deaths of two people.

The fire had killed two people and injured 17 others when a massive fire, triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory, broke out on Sunday in Maharashtra's Nashik district, according to PTI.

Jindal Poly confirmed the incident, saying that the fire took place at its unit JPFL Films Private Ltd.'s factory in Nashik district on Jan. 1 at around 11:30 a.m.

The production operation at part of the plant is temporarily disturbed, it said. The company will assess the cause of the fire in due course, and the subsidiary is in the process of estimating the actual loss.

The company said there is adequate insurance for the plant.