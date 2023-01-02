Jindal Poly Films Shares Slump After Factory Fire In Nashik
Two were killed and 17 injured due to a blast in a boiler at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district, leading to fire.
Shares of Jindal Poly Films Ltd. declined the most in over seven months since May 11, 2022 after a fire broke out in its factory, leading to the deaths of two people.
The fire had killed two people and injured 17 others when a massive fire, triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory, broke out on Sunday in Maharashtra's Nashik district, according to PTI.
Jindal Poly confirmed the incident, saying that the fire took place at its unit JPFL Films Private Ltd.'s factory in Nashik district on Jan. 1 at around 11:30 a.m.
The production operation at part of the plant is temporarily disturbed, it said. The company will assess the cause of the fire in due course, and the subsidiary is in the process of estimating the actual loss.
The company said there is adequate insurance for the plant.
"The workers who were injured in the severe fire at JSW Company at Igatpuri in Nashik district went to Suyash Hospital for questioning. On this occasion, he was assured of all possible help from the government," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the fire incident took place due to an explosion.
The Maharashtra state government has launched a high-level probe to identify the cause of the fire, PTI said.
Shares of the company fell 8.97%, the most in over seven months since May 11, 2022. As of 12:10 a.m., the scrip was trading 4.64% lower as compared to a 0.44% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock was trading at 7.7 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index is 31, according to Bloomberg data.