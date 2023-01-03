Jefferies Upgrades Tata Steel, Hindalco, Turns Positive After Year Of Caution

Jefferies turned positive on Indian metals after almost a year of cautious view as Chinese policies become more supportive of its ailing property sector.

The brokerage upgraded the ratings of Tata Steel Ltd. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. from "hold" to "buy", with Tata Group company remaining its preferred pick.

"China has started to ease Covid policy and support its ailing property sector," Jefferies said. "We believe the worst margin quarter for Indian steel and a significant portion of earnings cuts for Tata Steel and Hindalco are behind us."

Tata Steel's valuation is close to its long-term averages, which are "attractive amid its improving asset footprint and balance sheet", the brokerage said.

"We believe Indian steel margins for Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power, which have fallen for the last five quarters, should improve as the steel price holds up and the benefit of lower coking coal costs flows through," the brokerage said. "At Hindalco, Novelis margins are expected to worsen in the second half of FY23, but this has already been factored into our estimates."

However, Jefferies cut FY23–24 earnings per share estimates for Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, and Hindalco by 15–80% over January–November 2022, but said it "believes the big downgrades are behind".