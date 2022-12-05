Jefferies' Top Stock Picks For December

Pricing power has weakened drastically which reflects in the 290 basis points margin decline from 18.2% in FY13 to 15.3% in FY19, the note said.

According to Jefferies, gross block rose 4 times in FY09-19, while sales is up only 1.7 times. The research house believe the expansion plans factored stronger domestic and export growth versus the reality that panned out.