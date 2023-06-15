Jefferies Sees Nifty Earnings Growth At Twice The Pace Despite Slowdown Worries

Foreign-oriented Indian businesses will cushion Nifty 50 earnings in the ongoing fiscal year, according to Jefferies, even as recession worries persist in much of the developed markets.

The Nifty 50 earnings are projected to increase 20% year-on-year on average in FY24, Jefferies said in its June 14 note. That's twice the pace of FY23.

Jefferies estimates "domestic earnings" growth to slow down from 30% in FY23 to 19% in FY24, largely due to a high base. It sees "foreign earnings" growing 21% against a 14% decline in the previous fiscal.

Jefferies' prediction defies worries of global rate hikes to contain inflation depressing demand and sending developed economies including the U.S. and European markets into a recession. A stalling recovery in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals to oil, is another concern.

According to the report, a rebound in metals, and oil and gas is expected to drive foreign-oriented earnings. Metals earnings are likely to grow 22% as selling prices stabilise and costs improve, it said. Oil and gas earnings per share is expected to grow 10% compared to FY23's 8% as crude prices recede, Jefferies said.

Jefferies includes information technology, metals, and oil and gas among "foreign" earnings. It also covers select companies with businesses that generate sales overseas. These include Reliance Industries Ltd.'s oil and gas businesses, Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s Africa segment, Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover, and exports for Bajaj Ltd., UPL Ltd., and the pharmaceutical sector.