L&T To Meet FY23 Orderbook Guidance Despite Lower Inflow In Q4, Says A Bullish Jefferies

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will be able to meet its fiscal 2023 orderbook guidance despite a lower order inflow in January-March, according to Jefferies.

Jefferies expects the company's order inflow in the fourth quarter to decline 9% year-on-year to Rs 67,518 crore, it said in its investor note. This is in comparison to the Rs 73,941 crore reported a year ago.

However, the engineering conglomerate, which clocked a 30% year-on-year growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2023, should be able to "comfortably meet the higher end of its 12–15% year-on-year FY23 guidance," Jefferies added.