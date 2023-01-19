Jefferies Picks Top Bets As It Expects Private Hospitals To Flourish

Rising occupancies and a favourable payor mix should sustain double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability for Indian hospitals, according to Jefferies.

The macro factors for Indian hospitals—rising income levels and growing healthcare awareness, with a consequential increase in medical insurance and quality healthcare infrastructure by private healthcare service providers—have created an ideal environment for private Indian hospitals to flourish, the research house said in a Jan. 17 note.

"This has resulted in strong operational performance over the last few years, and we expect this trend to continue," the note said.

The research house expects 10–17% CAGR in revenue over FY22–25E, driven by rising occupancies from new bed additions over FY14–18 and average revenue per occupied bed increases driven by a favourable payor mix.