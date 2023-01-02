Jefferies Joins 'Buy The Dips' Calls For 2023; Lists Top Picks

Despite the "robust" outlook for the Indian economy, Jefferies expects limited upside for the local equity market in 2023 due to its high valuation.

India's GDP is likely to grow at over 6% in fiscal 2024, driven by a housing cycle upturn and improving corporate spending, Jefferies said in a Dec. 30 note.

"India's growth should stay resilient despite rate hikes," Jefferies said, calling for 'buy the dips.'

"Like the global trend, the Indian rate cycle looks close to peaking, and we believe the peak maybe 25–50 basis points (currently 6.25%) away," it said.

"We do not expect the developed world phenomenon of rising rates impacting growth through a slowdown in housing and corporate spending to happen in India," the brokerage said. This is because the rate hike risk is priced in, and the December 2023 Nifty 50 target of 19,000 offers "only a limited upside due to valuation."

"Potential corrections should be buying opportunities," Jefferies said. "We like banks, staples, property, industrials, and select autos; we are underweight on IT and telecoms," it said.

According to the brokerage, foreign fund inflows will help support the indices.

"Rate hikes peaking out in the U.S. imply that U.S. dollar strength is close to peaking out. That, coupled with China's reopening, should drive more flows toward emerging markets," Jefferies said. "While India may end up underperforming on an absolute basis, foreign flows should not be a big negative."

"Domestic flows have slowed down, but an annualised inflow of around $25 billion appears sustainable," it said.